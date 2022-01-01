Romaine GARAUDELLE-MORARD (MORARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Chandolin- Saviese 1977 - 1982
-
Centre Scolaire De Moréchon- Saviese 1982 - 1988
-
Cycle D'orientation- Saviese 1988 - 1991
-
Ecole Préprofessionnelle Mixte - Ppm- Sion 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
BOURGEOISIE DE SION - Apprentie employÃ©e de commerce (Administratif)- Sion 1990 - 1993
-
CREALP - SecrÃ©taire (Administratif)- Sion 1994 - 2001
-
Les Perles D'arna - CrÃ©ation bijoux pierres naturelles (Autre)- Ajaccio 2022 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Romaine GARAUDELLE-MORARD (MORARD)
-
Vit Ã :
AJACCIO, France
-
NÃ©e le :
15 avril 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
MÃ¨re au foyer
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
