Romy ROSSO MORGANTI (MORGANTI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Giraud- Bastia 1997 - 2000
-
Lycée Giocante De Casabianca- Bastia 2001 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Romy ROSSO MORGANTI (MORGANTI)
-
Vit à :
LE BEAUSSET, France
-
Née le :
15 mai 1987 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Romy ROSSO MORGANTI (MORGANTI) a ajouté Lycée Giocante De Casabianca à son parcours scolaire
-
Romy ROSSO MORGANTI (MORGANTI) a ajouté Collège Giraud à son parcours scolaire