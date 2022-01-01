Rose-Marie MIRABET (SEGURA SANCHEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ERNEST RENAN- La garenne colombes 1953 - 1955
ROUSSEL- La garenne colombes 1955 - 1957
CHAMPS PHILIPPE- La garenne colombes 1957 - 1963
Collège Danton- Levallois perret 1963 - 1964
Ecole Berain Rogissard- Florange 1964 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
Volvo-bolinder - Assistante commerciale (Commercial)- Nanterre 1966 - 1972
Chocolaterie "valor"- Murcie 1999 - maintenant
Chocolaterie "valor" - Proprietaire (Direction générale)- Murcie 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Rose-Marie MIRABET (SEGURA SANCHEZ)
Vit à :
MURCIA, Espagne
Née le :
27 oct. 1949 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Rose Marie Mirabet (Segura Sanchez)
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
