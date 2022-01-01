Roselyne SANCHEZ - RHEEL - VICENTE (RHEEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
Redcats (La Redoute)- Roubaix 1969 - 1979
Imprimerie Déhan- Montpellier 1985 - 1995
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Roselyne SANCHEZ - RHEEL - VICENTE (RHEEL)
Vit à :
MAUGUIO, France
Née le :
4 sept. 1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
