Roselyne SANCHEZ - RHEEL - VICENTE (RHEEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    veuf(ve)

  • Enfants :

    2

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Animaux

    Voyages