Rosemarie HAWKINS-DAHLIN (HAWKINS)
Rosemarie HAWKINS-DAHLIN (HAWKINS)
Vit à :
STOCKHOLM, Suède
Née le :
30 janv. 1946 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
I was born in the UK, Eastcote-Pinner, Middlesex.
In 1967 I moved to Jersey, Channel Islands then to Montreaux-Territet and Geneva from 1969 to 1971. Moved to Stockholm, Sweden 1972 ; Married and divcorced. Ex husband Swedish and two children, Richard and Thomas. Three grandchildren, Ru, Caspar and Ella Live in Hammarby Sjöstad (Hammarby Lakeside) which lies in south Stockholm, a beautiful area surrounded by canals, lakes.
Am a pensioner now but work with translations now and then.Am very active, take walks everyday around the lake and woods, study French and generally enjoy life. Siblings and friends spread out around the world, Canada, Australia and Thailand and UK.
Profession :
Free-lance translator
célibataire
célibataire
2
2