Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Pharmacie Ticot-canal  - Conditionneuse (emploi vacance) (Autre)

     -  Miramas

    A l'Ã©poque, je voulais devenir prÃ©paratrice en pharmacie.

    1994 - 1994

  • Glacier Sic  - OuvriÃ¨re (Production)

     -  Dieuze

    Plusieurs CDD au cours de ces annÃ©es.

    1994 - 1999

  • Laiterie Ideval  - OuvriÃ¨re (Production)

     -  Benestroff 1996 - 1996

  • PRODI INJECT  - OuvriÃ¨re (Production)

     -  Dieuze 2000 - 2001

  • Synergie Production "boog"  - OuvriÃ¨re (Production)

     -  Troisfontaines

    Travail sur riveteuse et pendant quelques sur centre d'usinage Ã  commande numÃ©rique.

    2006 - 2008

  • Amapa

     -  Sarrebourg 2009 - 2010

  • Ets Geyer / Lorina  - OuvriÃ¨re (Production)

     -  Munster 2012 - 2013

  • Center Parc  - Agent Technique de Nettoyage (Autre)

     -  Hattigny 2018 - maintenant

  • Adecco  - Aide Ã  domicile (Autre)

     -  DIEUZE 2018 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour,
    J'aimerai bien retrouver mes anciens amis.
    N'hésitez pas à me contacter, cela me ferait plaisir.

  • Profession :

    Assistante de vie aux familles

  • Situation familiale :

    sÃ©parÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

