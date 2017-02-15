Sabine PAYSSERAND PIERRON (PIERRON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école St Hubert- Thionville 1977 - 1978
-
ECOLE PAUL CEZANNE- Miramas 1978 - 1984
-
ECOLE LA MAILLE- Miramas
CM21984 - 1985
-
Collège Miramaris- Miramas 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Jean Cocteau- Miramas
1992-1993 Terminale Db1989 - 1993
-
Centre De Formation De La Croix-rouge Française- Avignon
Formation de SecrÃ©taire mÃ©dico-sociale Obtenu mon diplÃ´me1993 - 1995
-
Lycée Professionnel Dominique Labroise - Autre- Sarrebourg
BEP PMU (Productique MÃ©canique option Usinage) Obtenu mon diplÃ´me. Stagiaire (formation proposÃ©e par le GRETA de Sarrebourg)2001 - 2002
-
AFPA - Autre- Saint avold
Contrat Pro ADVF2009 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
Pharmacie Ticot-canal - Conditionneuse (emploi vacance) (Autre)- Miramas
A l'Ã©poque, je voulais devenir prÃ©paratrice en pharmacie.1994 - 1994
-
Glacier Sic - OuvriÃ¨re (Production)- Dieuze
Plusieurs CDD au cours de ces annÃ©es.1994 - 1999
-
Laiterie Ideval - OuvriÃ¨re (Production)- Benestroff 1996 - 1996
-
PRODI INJECT - OuvriÃ¨re (Production)- Dieuze 2000 - 2001
-
Synergie Production "boog" - OuvriÃ¨re (Production)- Troisfontaines
Travail sur riveteuse et pendant quelques sur centre d'usinage Ã commande numÃ©rique.2006 - 2008
-
Amapa- Sarrebourg 2009 - 2010
-
Ets Geyer / Lorina - OuvriÃ¨re (Production)- Munster 2012 - 2013
-
Center Parc - Agent Technique de Nettoyage (Autre)- Hattigny 2018 - maintenant
-
Adecco - Aide Ã domicile (Autre)- DIEUZE 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sabine PAYSSERAND PIERRON (PIERRON)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-AVOLD, France
-
NÃ©e le :
30 juil. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
J'aimerai bien retrouver mes anciens amis.
N'hésitez pas à me contacter, cela me ferait plaisir.
Profession :
Assistante de vie aux familles
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
