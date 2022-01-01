Sabine PERBOS (BOISSET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ANTONIA GUITARD- Lacanau ocean 1979 - 1981
-
Ecole Ville (Lacanau)- Lacanau 1982 - 1987
-
Ecole Antonia Guitard (Lacanau)- Lacanau 1984 - 1987
-
Collège- Lege cap ferret 1988 - 1990
-
Collège Jules Chambrelent- Hourtin 1988 - 1989
-
COLLEGE DE LEGE CAP FERRETGEORGE POMPIDOU- Lege cap ferret 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Professionnel Charles Péguy- Eysines 1992 - 1994
-
LEP ROLAND DORGELES- Arcachon 1994 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sabine PERBOS (BOISSET)
-
Vit à :
LE PORGE, France
-
Née en :
1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - Italie - Nouvelle-Calédonie - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
-
