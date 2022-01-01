Sabrina LELONG (LELONG) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Zay-nattiers- Abbeville 1994 - 1995
-
Millevoye- Abbeville 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Le Garden's- Abbeville 2000 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sabrina LELONG (LELONG)
-
Vit à :
ABBEVILLE, France
-
Née le :
26 mars 1983 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sabrina LELONG (LELONG) a ajouté Le Garden's à son parcours professionnel
-
Sabrina LELONG (LELONG) a ajouté Lycée Boucher De Perthes à son parcours scolaire
-
Sabrina LELONG (LELONG) a ajouté Ecole Jean Zay-nattiers à son parcours scolaire
-
Sabrina LELONG (LELONG) a ajouté Millevoye à son parcours scolaire