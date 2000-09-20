Saïd SATHOR (CHEBBI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Vendome)- Vendome 2004 - 2007
-
Ecole (Villerable)- Villerable 2008 - 2009
-
Ecole Neuf (Marcilly En Beauce)- Marcilly en beauce 2009 - 2011
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Vendome)- Vendome 2010 - 2012
-
Collège Jean Emond- Vendome 2013 - 2018
-
Lycée Ronsard- Vendome 2018 - 2021
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Saïd SATHOR (CHEBBI)
-
Vit à :
VENDOME, France
-
Né le :
20 sept. 2000 (21 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Saïd SATHOR (CHEBBI) a ajouté Lycée Ronsard à son parcours scolaire
-
Saïd SATHOR (CHEBBI) a ajouté Collège Jean Emond à son parcours scolaire
-
Saïd SATHOR (CHEBBI) a ajouté Ecole Jules Ferry (Vendome) à son parcours scolaire
-
Saïd SATHOR (CHEBBI) a ajouté Ecole Jules Ferry (Vendome) à son parcours scolaire
-
Saïd SATHOR (CHEBBI) a ajouté Ecole (Villerable) à son parcours scolaire
-
Saïd SATHOR (CHEBBI) a ajouté Ecole Neuf (Marcilly En Beauce) à son parcours scolaire