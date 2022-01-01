Samantha BOERSMA (CHADOURNE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PUNAAUIA- Tahiti 1978 - 1980
-
Ecole (75018)- Paris 1978 - 1978
-
Constantin-pecqueurt- Paris 1980 - 1981
-
école Henri-dunant- Saint germain en laye 1981 - 1983
-
Collège Claude Debussy- Saint germain en laye 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Camille Claudel- Vaureal 1988 - 1993
-
IUT INFO VILLETANEUSE- Villetaneuse 1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Château De Versailles - Cadre de service communication (Communication)- Versailles 1996 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Amis Du Château De Menucourt- Menucourt 2000 - maintenant
-
CHATEAU DE VERSAILLES- Versailles 2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Samantha BOERSMA (CHADOURNE)
-
Vit Ã :
VERSAILLES, France
-
NÃ©e le :
14 juin 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Adresse mail : samanthachadourne@hotmail.fr
Profession :
ChargÃ©e de communication
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
5
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Samantha BOERSMA (CHADOURNE) a reconnu Carole COUGOULUÃˆGNES (COUGOULUEGNES) sur la photo Première B
-
Samantha BOERSMA (CHADOURNE) a reconnu Nathalie PETIT (MAROTTE) sur la photo 6ème