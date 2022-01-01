RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montigny-lès-Cormeilles
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège La Folie Saint-james- Neuilly sur seine 1991 - 1994
Lycée Professionnel Paul Painlevé- Courbevoie 1995 - 1999
Association Des Comptables Enseignants (Ace)- Paris 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
92 Services-motards Express - Attaché commercial (Commercial)- Rueil malmaison 1999 - 2015
COURSIERS DIRECT SERVICES - Attaché commercial (Commercial)- Maisons alfort 2015 - 2018
RENAULT RIVE GAUCHE - CONSEILLER COMMERCIAL VEHICULES NEUFS (Commercial)- Paris 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Samuel MARTINS GONCALVES
Vit à :
MONTIGNY-LÈS-CORMEILLES, France
Né le :
9 juil. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
