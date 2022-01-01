Sandra CHARON-CHANCEREL (CHANCEREL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HENRI RIBIERE- Le grand quevilly 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Claude Bernard- Le grand quevilly 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Professionnel Val De Seine- Le grand quevilly 1986 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandra CHARON-CHANCEREL (CHANCEREL)
-
Vit à :
TROARN, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Pilote de production
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandra CHARON-CHANCEREL (CHANCEREL) a reconnu Sandra CHARON-CHANCEREL (CHANCEREL) sur la photo HENRI RIBIERE CM2 1980 1981
-
Sandra CHARON-CHANCEREL (CHANCEREL) a reconnu Sandra CHARON-CHANCEREL (CHANCEREL) sur la photo cm1 m.maillet