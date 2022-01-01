Sandra EYMONERIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Descartes- Descartes 1980 - 1982
-
ECOLE COURS DIOT- Lyon 1981 - 1997
-
Collège Fénelon- Lyon 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée De La Trinité- Lyon 1990 - 1994
-
ALEXIS CARREL- Lyon 1996 - 1998
-
Bts Eco Soc Et Fam Lycée Louise Michel- Grenoble 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Opac Du Grand Lyon - CESF (Autre)- Lyon 1999 - 2004
-
Impro Les Grillons- Villefranche sur saone 2004 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandra EYMONERIE
-
-
Née le :
7 avril 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
C ESF
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Inde - Kenya - Madagascar - Somalie - Tanzanie