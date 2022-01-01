Sandra GRANDJEAN (LEONARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame (Gerardmer)- Gerardmer 1980 - 1988
-
Collège La Haie Griselle- Gerardmer 1988 - 1992
-
LYCEE CLAUDE GELEE- Epinal 1992 - 1995
-
INSTITUT DE MUSICOLOGIE- Nancy 1995 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandra GRANDJEAN (LEONARD)
-
Vit à :
GERARDMER, France
-
Née le :
15 janv. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sandra GRANDJEAN (LEONARD) a ajouté INSTITUT DE MUSICOLOGIE à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandra GRANDJEAN (LEONARD) a ajouté LYCEE CLAUDE GELEE à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandra GRANDJEAN (LEONARD) a ajouté Collège La Haie Griselle à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandra GRANDJEAN (LEONARD) a ajouté Ecole Notre Dame (Gerardmer) à son parcours scolaire