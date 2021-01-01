RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Kernascléden
Sandra GUEGAN (NICOLAS BELLONNE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire De Vieux Habitants- Vieux habitants 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Anse Poulain- Vieux habitants 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Gerville Réache- Basse terre 1994 - 1996
-
Institut De Formationaux Carrières Sanitaires Et Sociales- Dieppe
a l'institut de formation j'etais en section administrative (ifcass)1999 - 2000
-
IFSI- Lorient 2010 - 2011
Parcours entreprise
-
HOPITAL LOCAL DU FAOUET - ASH (Autre)- Le faouet 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandra GUEGAN (NICOLAS BELLONNE)
-
Vit à :
KERNASCLEDEN, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous vous rappeler de moi faites moi un coucou vite fait !
Profession :
Aide soignante
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1