Sandrine AVENAS (DESMOMANS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FULCHIRON- Lyon 1977 - 1982
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Lyon 1982 - 1983
-
Collège Henri Longchambon- Lyon 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Lumière- Lyon 1986 - 1989
-
ECOLE REYNAUD- Lyon 1992 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine AVENAS (DESMOMANS)
-
Vit Ã :
SOUCIEU EN JARREST, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée, 3 enfants.
Profession :
Responsable produits dans le secteur automobile
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine AVENAS (DESMOMANS) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 17 février
-
Sandrine AVENAS (DESMOMANS) a ajoutÃ© 2 photos Ã son album 17 février
-
Sandrine AVENAS (DESMOMANS) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Lumière Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine AVENAS (DESMOMANS) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Jean Moulin Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine AVENAS (DESMOMANS) a ajoutÃ© Collège Henri Longchambon Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine AVENAS (DESMOMANS) a ajoutÃ© Ecole Fulchiron Ã son parcours scolaire