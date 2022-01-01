Sandrine BAPTISTA-VAZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
JASMIN- Toulouse 1989 - 1995
-
Cfa Coiffure Esthétique Jasmin - Coiffeuse (Autre)- Toulouse 1990 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine BAPTISTA-VAZ
-
Vit à :
BERAT, France
-
Né le :
26 avril 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Coiffeuse
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine BAPTISTA-VAZ a ajouté Cfa Coiffure EsthÉTique Jasmin à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine BAPTISTA-VAZ a reconnu Sandrine BAPTISTA-VAZ sur la photo 1 ANNEE CAP 90/91
-
Sandrine BAPTISTA-VAZ a reconnu Sandrine BAPTISTA-VAZ sur la photo 2 ANNEE CAP 91/92
-
Sandrine BAPTISTA-VAZ a ajouté Jasmin à son parcours scolaire