Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Nueil sur layon 1978 - 1986
Collège Vallée Du Lys- Vihiers 1986 - 1991
Lycée De La Mode- Cholet 1991 - 1994
Lycée De La Mode- Cholet
bep cap matÃ©riaux souples formation complÃ©mentaire vente essayage retouche1991 - 1993
Lycée Professionnel Ludovic Menard- Trelaze
bac pro commerce1994 - 1996
Lycée Professionel De Ludovic Ménard- Angers 1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
RENATO NUCCI - Vendeuse retoucheuse (Autre)- Paris 1997 - 1997
Complicité La Fete - Retoucheuse (Autre)- Tours 1998 - 1998
Magasin Brice - Retoucheuse (Autre)- Tours 1999 - 2000
Pressing Sud Bretagne - Repasseuse (Autre)- Vannes 2005 - 2006
Pressing Bel Et Blanc - Coresponsable (Autre)- Vannes 2006 - 2008
5 à Sec - Responsable de magasin (Autre)- Vannes 2008 - 2012
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine BONNIN (AUDOUIN)
Vit Ã :
LA VRAIE CROIX, France
NÃ©e en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hésitez pas à me laisser un petit mot
Profession :
Ã la recherche d'un emploi
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
