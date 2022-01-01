RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à la Tour-Saint-Gelin dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
MATERNELLE- La tour saint gelin 1975 - 1984
Collège Le Puits De La Roche- Richelieu 1984 - 1988
Lycée Descartes- Tours 1988 - 1992
Parcours club
Accordeon Club Du Centre- Monts 1982 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
Pittler Gmbh- Langen 1995 - 1997
Potain Gmbh - Administration des Ventes (Administratif)- Frankfurt am main 1997 - 2002
Quebecor Word Deutschland - Manager Sales Administration (Administratif)- Frankfurt am main 2002 - 2003
Imprimeries Alsaciennes Didier Quebecor - Sales Administration Manager (Autre)- Strasbourg 2004 - 2004
Ahrend Gmbh & Co. Kg - Adjointe de direction / Responsable ADV (Administratif)- Frankfurt am main 2005 - 2008
EURAMAX INDUSTRIES- Montreuil bellay 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sandrine BOUILLON BEHNKE (BOUILLON)
Vit à :
LA TOUR SAINT GELIN, France
Née en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technico-commerciale sédentaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Sandrine BOUILLON BEHNKE (BOUILLON) a reconnu Sandrine BOUILLON BEHNKE (BOUILLON) sur la photo 2nde 5
Sandrine BOUILLON BEHNKE (BOUILLON) a reconnu Pascale CHRISTOFLEAU (ROBIN) sur la photo 4EME A
Sandrine BOUILLON BEHNKE (BOUILLON) a reconnu Sandrine BOUILLON sur la photo 3e B
Sandrine BOUILLON BEHNKE (BOUILLON) a ajouté Accordeon Club Du Centre à son parcours sportif