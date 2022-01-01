Sandrine BOYER (SCHILLACI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
BOURGNON- Lempdes 1973 - 1980
-
Collège Antoine De Saint Exupéry- Lempdes 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Ambroise Brugière- Clermont ferrand 1985 - 1988
-
Ufr Lettres Et Sciences Humaines Gergovia- Clermont ferrand 1989 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Cnpr Marmilhat - Infographiste - relectrice (Informatique)- Lempdes 1994 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine BOYER (SCHILLACI)
-
-
NÃ©e le :
10 mai 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'aimerais vraiment qu'on se retrouve pour parler du bon vieux temps !!
Profession :
Infographiste - relectrice
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Italie
-
