Sandrine COLIN (LEMAITRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU CHAMPS DE MARS- Villedieu les poeles 1980 - 1986
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine COLIN (LEMAITRE)
-
Vit à :
VILLEDIEU LES POELES, France
-
Né le :
15 nov. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sandrine COLIN (LEMAITRE) a ajouté ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU CHAMPS DE MARS à son parcours scolaire