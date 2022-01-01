RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Saucats dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école De Surville- Eguilles 1978 - 1980
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DE PUYRICARD- Puyricard 1980 - 1982
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE PUYRICARD- Puyricard 1982 - 1988
-
Collège Rocher Du Dragon- Aix en provence 1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Professionnel Blaise Pascal- Marseille 1991 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine CUISSET (CUISSET)
-
Vit Ã :
SAUCATS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
22 janv. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
