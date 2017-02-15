RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã CÃ©pie dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE LA POSTE- Limoux 1980 - 1985
-
Ecole Primaire (Cepie)- Cepie
Du CP au CM21985 - 1989
-
Collège Joseph Delteil- Limoux
De la 6Ã¨me Ã la 3Ã¨me1989 - 1994
-
Lycée Polyvalent Esplanade- Limoux
De la 2nd Ã la terminale STT1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Jean Durand- Castelnaudary
J'ai passÃ© le BTS ComptabilitÃ© Gestion1998 - 2000
-
IUT DE PERPIGNAN ANTENNE DE CARCASSONNE- Carcassonne
J'ai passÃ© le DUT STID2000 - 2001
-
Licence Professionnelle Traitement De L'information Géographique- Carcassonne
J'ai passÃ© la licence TIG2001 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Cave Sieur D'arque - SecrÃ©taire (Autre)- Limoux
Les Ã©tÃ©s2000 - 2009
-
Collège Antoine Pons Chalabre - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Administratif)- Chalabre 2003 - 2003
-
Tribunal De Grande Instance - SecrÃ©taire administrative (Juridique)- Carcassonne 2003 - 2003
-
Iufm Carcassonne - SecrÃ©taire de direction (Administratif)- Carcassonne 2004 - 2005
-
Collège André Chénier - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Administratif)- Carcassonne 2005 - 2005
-
Collège Couiza - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Administratif)- Couiza 2005 - 2006
-
Iufm Carcassonne - SecrÃ©taire administrative (Administratif)- Carcassonne 2006 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
CERCLE DES NAGEURS LIMOUXINS- Limoux
Je suis des cours d'aquagym2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine DARDIER (FERRERES)
-
Vit Ã :
CARCASSONNE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
13 juil. 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine DARDIER (FERRERES) a reconnu Sandrine DARDIER (FERRERES) sur la photo 6ième C1