Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Le Chene (Brunoy)- Brunoy 1974 - 1983
-
Collège Louis Pasteur- Brunoy 1983 - 1985
-
Lycée Professionnel Château Des Coudraies- Etiolles 1985 - 1988
-
HOTELLIER RESTAURATON- Etiolles 1985 - 1988
Parcours club
-
Ycc- Yerres
ecole de cyclsme1976 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
Clinique Les Vallees - Infirmière (Autre)- Brunoy 1988 - 1992
-
MAIRIE DE SAVIGNY LE TEMPLE - Fonctionnaire (Autre)- Savigny le temple
adjoint technique1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine DELAPORTE BOUDINOT
-
Vit à :
SAVIGNY LE TEMPLE, France
-
Née le :
28 août 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Adjoint technique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
