Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • DCI CREICA  - Assistante commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Gennevilliers 2000 - 2001

  • Toolcim Groupe Duarte  - Assistante commerciale export (Commercial)

     -  Valenciennes 2002 - 2005

  • Polysoud  - Responsable Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Dorceau 2005 - 2008

  • 2h Energy  - INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL (Commercial)

     -  Trappes 2008 - maintenant

  • SOPAVAL  - IngÃ©nieur Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Marly 2012 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sandrine DELENCRE

  • Vit Ã  :

    MARLY, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

