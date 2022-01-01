RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Marly dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Marly 1976 - 1977
JEAN ROSTAND- Marly 1977 - 1979
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Marly 1979 - 1983
Collège Alphonse Terroir- Marly 1985 - 1989
Lycée Watteau- Valenciennes 1988 - 1991
Lycée Eugène Thomas- Le quesnoy 1991 - 1993
Iut Techniques De Commercialisation, Dut Tc- Valenciennes 2004 - 2005
UNIVERSITE- Valenciennes
LICENCE MANAGEMENT DES PETITES ET MOYENNES ORGANISATIONS2005 - 2006
Université De Valenciennes Et Du Hainaut-cambresis- Valenciennes
MASTER ENTREPRENEURIAT ET MANAGEMENT DES PME2010 - 2011
Parcours entreprise
DCI CREICA - Assistante commerciale (Commercial)- Gennevilliers 2000 - 2001
Toolcim Groupe Duarte - Assistante commerciale export (Commercial)- Valenciennes 2002 - 2005
Polysoud - Responsable Commercial (Commercial)- Dorceau 2005 - 2008
2h Energy - INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL (Commercial)- Trappes 2008 - maintenant
SOPAVAL - IngÃ©nieur Commercial (Commercial)- Marly 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine DELENCRE
Vit Ã :
MARLY, France
NÃ©e en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
