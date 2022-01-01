RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Querrieu dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Sandrine DESCAMPS (DEPOSE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT JACQUES- Amiens 1975 - 1982
-
Ecole Notre Dame (Ham)- Ham 1982 - 1983
-
Collège Notre-dame- Ham 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Pierre Mendès-france- Peronne 1989 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine DESCAMPS (DEPOSE)
-
Vit à :
QUERRIEU, France
-
Née en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine DESCAMPS (DEPOSE) a reconnu Sandrine DESCAMPS (DEPOSE) sur la photo Moyenne Section