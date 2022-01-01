RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bilieu dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jules Verne- Les mureaux 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Francois Villon- Les mureaux 1990 - 1994
-
Université De Nanterre : Paris X- Nanterre 1994 - 1998
-
Isgp Faclip - Esa Paris- Paris 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Carrefour- EVRY 1999 - 2000
-
PMU- Paris 2000 - 2001
-
UDIMEC- Meylan 2001 - 2005
-
Technologies (Henkel)- COSNE COURS SUR LOIRE 2005 - 2006
-
REXAM PHARMA- La verpilliere 2007 - 2015
-
Dorizon Sandrine - Consultante patrimoniale (Autre)- Bilieu 2011 - 2018
-
Sgd Consulting Immobilier Et Placements - Consultante patrimoniale (Autre)- Bilieu 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine DORIZON (BLAIN)
-
Vit à :
BILIEU, France
-
Née le :
20 avril 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
