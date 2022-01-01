RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Laurière dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE BUSSEAU SUR CREUSE- Ahun 1979 - 1985
-
Collège Les Pradeaux- Ahun 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Pierre Bourdan- Gueret 1989 - 1992
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS- Gueret 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Crrf André Lalande (Noth)- Noth 1996 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine DUPHOT (RECHIGNAT)
-
Vit à :
LAURIERE, France
-
Née en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable infirmier
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
2