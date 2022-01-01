Sandrine FIEVET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Henri Wallon- Varennes vauzelles 1983 - maintenant
-
College Henri Wallon- Nevers 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Nevers 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Nevers 1987 - 1990
-
Ecole Des Carrières Supérieures De Vichy (Ecsv)- Vichy 1990 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine FIEVET
-
Vit Ã :
VILLAJOYOSA, Espagne
-
NÃ©e en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sandrine FIEVET a ajoutÃ© Collège Henri Wallon Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine FIEVET a ajoutÃ© College Henri Wallon Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine FIEVET a reconnu Sandrine FIEVET sur la photo classe de 1°B1
-
Sandrine FIEVET a ajoutÃ© Lycée Raoul Follereau Ã son parcours scolaire