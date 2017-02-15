RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Irigny
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Mairie (Charly)- Charly 1975 - 1982
-
Collège Louis Querbes- Vourles 1983 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
Cabinet Garcon - EmployÃ©e de bureau - gestion sinistres auto/hab. et FFS (Administratif)- Lyon 1991 - 1997
-
Cabinet Moulin Lafond - EmployÃ©e de bureau - gestion sinistres auto et habitation (Administratif)- Villeurbanne 1997 - 2000
-
CPAM LYON - OpÃ©ratrice de saisie (Autre)- Lyon 2001 - 2002
-
APICIL AGIRA CALUIRE - Gestion frais mÃ©dicaux - opÃ©ratrice de saisie (Autre)- Caluire et cuire 2002 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION)
-
Vit Ã :
IRIGNY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
30 nov. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sans / mÃ¨re au foyer
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a ajoutÃ© APICIL AGIRA CALUIRE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a ajoutÃ© CPAM LYON Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a ajoutÃ© Cabinet Moulin Lafond Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a ajoutÃ© Cabinet Garcon Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a reconnu Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) sur la photo 5eme coquelicot 1984-1985
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a reconnu Cedric HUMBERT sur la photo CM2 A
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a reconnu Isabelle BREDA sur la photo CM2 1982-1983
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a reconnu Valerie THOMAS (DARBOIS) sur la photo CM2 1982-1983
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a reconnu Frederic MONTELS sur la photo CM2 1982-1983
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a reconnu Frederic MOREAU sur la photo CM2 1982-1983
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a reconnu Patrick BOULEZ sur la photo 3e Tulipe
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a reconnu Eric TABARD sur la photo 5é
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a reconnu Pierre VIVIER-MERLE sur la photo 5é
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a reconnu Nicolas PERNOT sur la photo cinquieme
-
Sandrine GRAYEL (CARRION) a reconnu Eric TABARD sur la photo 4è