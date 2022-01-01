Sandrine JAGUT (DUBOIS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Jules Massenet- Le havre 1969 - 1972
-
ECOLE JEAN MARIDOR- Le havre 1972 - 1977
-
Collège Léo Lagrange- Le havre 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée François 1er- Le havre 1981 - 1984
-
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre 1984 - 1986
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine JAGUT (DUBOIS)
-
Vit Ã :
ARBAZ, Suisse
-
NÃ©e en :
1966 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine JAGUT (DUBOIS) a reconnu Sandrine JAGUT (DUBOIS) sur la photo 3ème4