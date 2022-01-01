Sandrine MERVILLE (PEZET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Section Barneville (Barneville Carteret)- Barneville carteret 1974 - 1978
-
Collège Saint-paul- Cherbourg 1978 - 1986
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine MERVILLE (PEZET)
-
Vit Ã :
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine MERVILLE (PEZET) a ajoutÃ© Collège Saint-paul Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine MERVILLE (PEZET) a ajoutÃ© Ecole Section Barneville (Barneville Carteret) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine MERVILLE (PEZET) a reconnu Sandrine MERVILLE (PEZET) sur la photo cm1-cm2
-
Sandrine MERVILLE (PEZET) a reconnu Sandrine MERVILLE (PEZET) sur la photo 6ème C