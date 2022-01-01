Sandrine PETIOT (SEGURO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Pont De Roide)- Pont de roide 1971 - 1976
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Lure)- Lure 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Mortard- Lure
6e8 5e91979 - 1981
-
Collège Jean Macé- Vesoul
4a 3a1981 - 1983
-
Lycée Pierre-emile Martin- Bourges
2T1A 1EA TEA1983 - 1986
-
Iut De Montluçon Université Blaise Pascal- Montlucon
GTE1986 - 1988
-
Génie Thermique Et Energies- Montlucon 1986 - 1988
Parcours club
-
DAUPHINS LURONS- Lure 1977 - 1982
-
Union Sportive Vésulienne- Vesoul 1982 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
LE MOTEUR MODERNE - Technicienne (Technique)- Palaiseau 1988 - 1990
-
Technocentre (Renault) - Technicienne (Technique)- GUYANCOURT 1990 - 2006
-
Jean Louis Petiot- Droue sur drouette 1999 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine PETIOT (SEGURO)
-
Vit Ã :
DROUE SUR DROUETTE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
11 janv. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
GÃ©rante
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
