Sandrine PIRES DA SILVA (BERCLAZ ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ROBERT DESNOS- Sevran 1978 - 1983
-
Lycée Privé Petrelle- Paris 1990 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine PIRES DA SILVA (BERCLAZ )
-
Vit à :
AULNAY SOUS BOIS, France
-
Née le :
26 mai 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sandrine PIRES DA SILVA (BERCLAZ ) a ajouté Lycée Privé Petrelle à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine PIRES DA SILVA (BERCLAZ ) a ajouté ECOLE ROBERT DESNOS à son parcours scolaire