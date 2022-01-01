Sandrine ROUSSEL (ROUSSEL ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (La Chapelle Les Luxeuil)- La chapelle les luxeuil 1978 - 1987
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Luxeuil les bains 1987 - 1992
-
Ste Anne St Joseph- Lure 1992 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine ROUSSEL (ROUSSEL )
-
Vit à :
MULHOUSE, France
-
Née le :
21 avril 1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sandrine ROUSSEL (ROUSSEL ) a ajouté Ste Anne St Joseph à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine ROUSSEL (ROUSSEL ) a ajouté Collège Jean Rostand à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine ROUSSEL (ROUSSEL ) a ajouté Ecole Primaire (La Chapelle Les Luxeuil) à son parcours scolaire