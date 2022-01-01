Sebastien LINCK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Ostwald 1977 - 1983
Ecole Pierre Et Marie Curie (Erstein)- Erstein 1983 - 1985
Collège Martin Schongauer- Ostwald 1985 - 1986
Collège Du Parc- Illkirch graffenstaden 1986 - 1986
Lycée Couffignal- Strasbourg 1986 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
CID HYPERAFFAIRES - Magasinier cariste (Autre)- Strasbourg 1991 - 1993
Palais Des Droits De L'homme - Agent de securité incendie (Autre)- Strasbourg 1993 - 1996
Lanxess Emulsion Rubber - Pompier de quart (Autre)- La wantzenau 1996 - maintenant
Parcours club
Amicale Des Pompiers D'illkirch- Illkirch graffenstaden
Chef de centre1991 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sebastien LINCK
Vit à :
ILLKIRCH, France
Né le :
2 févr. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - Grèce - République Dominicaine - Tunisie - Turquie
