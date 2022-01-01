Sebastien SEBASTIEN (GUERIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE LE PETIT DEFENDS- Frejus 1975 - 1977
-
ECOLE CHARLIE CHAPLIN- La ferte mace 1977 - 1979
-
Ecole Sainte Marie (La Ferte Mace)- La ferte mace
classe cp:M Tranchant...ce1:M Gallier... ce2:M leforban...cm2:M leforban1979 - 1986
-
école Primaire- Saint patrice du desert
classe de cm11982 - 1983
-
Collège Notre-dame- La ferte mace
classe .6 colombes .; 5 corail.. 4 cristal sortis en juin 19891986 - 1989
-
Cfa- Alencon
1989 a 1991 cap patissier ,chocolatier,confisseur,glacier . a Donfront. 1991 a1992 cap boulanger a Ambriere les vallees1989 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
4eme R.a (Regiment D'artillerie)- Laon
integration;92/10. 3 ,semaines de classe ( ventille a l'ordinaire ). CUISINE et PATISSERIE ; jusqu'au .17 juillet 19931992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Boulangerie (Lenoir ) - Ouvrier (Production)- Tesse la madeleine
boulangerie et patisserie (saisonnier)1993 - 1998
-
Boulangerie Patisserie Mr Bellili - Ouvrier (Production)- Sarcelles 1995 - 1995
-
Midore Sarl Chaillot Nf.41 - Ouvrier (Production)- Paris 1995 - 1995
-
BAGSTER SA - Ouvrier (Production)- La ferte mace 1995 - 1995
-
BAGSTER SA - Ouvrier (Production)- La ferte mace 1996 - 1996
-
Boulangerie Patisserie Mr Gourdelier - Ouvrier (Production)- Vrigny 1996 - 1997
-
Boulangerie Patisserie Mr Bourge - Ouvrier (Production)- Ambrieres les vallees 1998 - 1998
-
BAGSTER SA - Ouvrier (Production)- La ferte mace 1998 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sebastien SEBASTIEN (GUERIN)
-
Vit Ã :
LA FERTE MACE, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 aoÃ»t 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour ,pour me contacter sguerin1@club-internet.fr surtout n'hesite pas . merci a plus.
Profession :
Sellier (moto)
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
