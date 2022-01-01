Serge ORFILA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Alexis Carrel- Rouen 1972 - 1977
Parcours militaire
-
81ème Ri Caserne Vauban à Sète- Sete 1982 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Carrefour- 1984 - 2010
-
INTERMARCHE- Perpignan 2010 - 2013
-
Leader Price- 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Serge ORFILA
-
Vit à :
CLAIRA, France
-
Né en :
1963 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Serge ORFILA a ajouté Intermarche à son parcours professionnel
-
Serge ORFILA a ajouté Leader Price à son parcours professionnel
-
Serge ORFILA a ajouté 81ème Ri Caserne Vauban à Sète à son parcours militaire
-
Serge ORFILA a ajouté Carrefour à son parcours professionnel
-
Serge ORFILA a ajouté Collège Alexis Carrel à son parcours scolaire