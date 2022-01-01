RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Boulogne-Billancourt
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GUSTAVE CAILLEBOTTE- Gennevilliers 1979 - 1985
-
Collège Pasteur- Gennevilliers 1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Newton Enrea- Clichy 1990 - 1991
-
Lycée René Auffray- Clichy 1991 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Dacem (Darty) - Vendeur, Responsable, Chef de vente regional (Autre)- BOBIGNY 1994 - 2003
-
Darty - Chef de secteur regional (Commercial)- BONDY 2004 - 2006
-
ACCESSOIRISEZ VOUS - Chef d'entreprise (Autre)- Boulogne billancourt 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sergio MIGUEL
-
Vit à :
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, France
-
Né le :
14 déc. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
