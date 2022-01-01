Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Boulogne-Billancourt

Sergio MIGUEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Dacem (Darty)  - Vendeur, Responsable, Chef de vente regional (Autre)

     -  BOBIGNY 1994 - 2003

  • Darty  - Chef de secteur regional (Commercial)

     -  BONDY 2004 - 2006

  • ACCESSOIRISEZ VOUS  - Chef d'entreprise (Autre)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sergio MIGUEL

  • Vit à :

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, France

  • Né le :

    14 déc. 1974 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages