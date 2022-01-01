RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã PrÃ©cignÃ©
SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Du Gai-levant- Sable sur sarthe 1981 - 1982
-
ECOLE DE VION- Vion 1983 - 1991
-
Collège Anjou- Sable sur sarthe 1991 - 1997
-
Lycée Colbert De Torcy- Sable sur sarthe
2nde SMS1993 - 1994
-
Lycée Professionnel Charles Cros- Sable sur sarthe 1994 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP)
-
Vit Ã :
PRECIGNE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous ceux qui me reconnaitrons, aujourd'hui je suis mariée et j'ai 3 loulous de 19, 17 et 10 ans.
J'ai perdu pas mal de monde de vue depuis toutes ces années donc si vous me reconnaissez laisser, un petit message ;-)
Profession :
Emploi Vie Scolaire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP) a reconnu SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP) sur la photo Grande Section 1982
-
SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP) a reconnu Severine DREUX sur la photo CE1 ou CE2
-
SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP) a reconnu SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP) sur la photo CE1 ou CE2
-
SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP) a reconnu Christelle FOUASSIER sur la photo CE1 ou CE2
-
SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP) a ajoutÃ© Ecole Maternelle Du Gai-levant Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP) a reconnu SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP) sur la photo CP
-
SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP) a reconnu Samira TRICOT (PELLERIN) sur la photo 3éme A
-
SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP) a reconnu SÃ©verine BRASIER (LELOUP) sur la photo 3éme A