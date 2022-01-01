Sigolene PANGAUD (BECHETOILLE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
ECOLE MENON- Grenoble 1975 - 1980
Collège Stendhal- Grenoble 1980 - 1982
Lycée Champollion- Grenoble 1982 - 1987
ESIEE- Champs sur marne
Microtechnologies et semiconducteurs1987 - 1992
CLUB VOILE ESIEE- Noisy le grand 1989 - 1991
Club Shape Esiee- Noisy le grand 1989 - 1990
Us-trt Section Permis Bateau- Le plessis robinson 1993 - 1994
THOMSON TCS - Technicienne (Technique)- Saint egreve
Stagiaire1991 - 1992
TRT-Lucent Technologies (Alcatel Lucent) - Ingénieur (Technique)- LE PLESSIS ROBINSON
ASIC design engineer, project leader1992 - 1995
MATRA MHS - Ingénieur de développement (Technique)- Nantes 1995 - 1997
MHS (Matra) - Ingénieur (Technique)- NANTES
Sea of gate product dev. leader1995 - 1997
Rousset (Atmel) - Ingénieur (Technique)- ROUSSET
FAE over Rest of the world :o)1997 - 2000
Texas Instruments - Ingénieur (Technique)- VILLENEUVE LOUBET
Senior FAE wireless chipset, DSP over Europe2000 - 2006
CSEM SA - Ingénieur (Technique)- Neuchatel
Sector Sensory Information Processing Vision Sensors & project manager2008 - maintenant
Prénom Nom :Sigolene PANGAUD (BECHETOILLE)
Profession :
Ingénieur d'application electronique
