  • THOMSON TCS  - Technicienne (Technique)

     -  Saint egreve

    Stagiaire

    1991 - 1992

  • TRT-Lucent Technologies (Alcatel Lucent)  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  LE PLESSIS ROBINSON

    ASIC design engineer, project leader

    1992 - 1995

  • MATRA MHS  - Ingénieur de développement (Technique)

     -  Nantes 1995 - 1997

  • MHS (Matra)  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  NANTES

    Sea of gate product dev. leader

    1995 - 1997

  • Rousset (Atmel)  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  ROUSSET

    FAE over Rest of the world :o)

    1997 - 2000

  • Texas Instruments  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  VILLENEUVE LOUBET

    Senior FAE wireless chipset, DSP over Europe

    2000 - 2006

  • CSEM SA  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  Neuchatel

    Sector Sensory Information Processing Vision Sensors & project manager

    2008 - maintenant

    Ingénieur d'application electronique

