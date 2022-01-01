RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à TourcoingLe résultat du brevet à Tourcoing
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PIERRE BROSSOLETTE- Tourcoing 1969 - 1974
-
Collège De L'europe- Tourcoing 1974 - 1978
-
Collège Brun Pain- Tourcoing 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1979 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
SADAS VERT BAUDET - Operatrice de saisie (Communication)- Tourcoing 1981 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sonia FERREIRA (GUFFROY)
-
Vit à :
DOTTIGNIES, Belgique
-
Née en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chargée d intérims
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sonia FERREIRA (GUFFROY) a créé l'événement : mamy
je suis mamy d'une adorable petite lana
sonia