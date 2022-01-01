Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Genets (Langlade)- Langlade 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Gaston Doumergue- Sommieres 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Montaury- Nimes 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Chaptal- Mende
Terminale S1996 - 1997
-
Iut De Nîmes Université De Montpellier Ii- Nimes
GEII1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
SAME - Responsable achats (Commercial)- Nimes 1999 - 2002
-
Sorhodis - Gestionnaire (Administratif)- Lyon 2002 - 2003
-
La Poste - Guichetiere (Commercial)- MARSEILLE 2003 - 2007
-
La Banque Postale - Conseiller financier (Commercial)- VITROLLES 2007 - 2011
-
La Banque Postale - Conseiller financier (Commercial)- MONTPELLIER 2011 - 2017
-
La Banque Postale - ConseillÃ¨re bancaire (Commercial)- Nimes 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON)
-
Vit Ã :
MILHAUD, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1977 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hélas, on a tous pris des chemins différents. Ca me ferait plaisir d'avoir de vos nouvelles à tous.
Moi, le GEII j'ai arrété et je me suis dirigée vers le domaine bancaire.
Bisous à tous ceux qui me reconnaitront.
Profession :
Conseiller financier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) a ajoutÃ© La Banque Postale Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) a ajoutÃ© Sorhodis Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) a ajoutÃ© Same Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) a ajoutÃ© La Banque Postale Vitrolles Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) a ajoutÃ© La Poste Marseiile 15 Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) a ajoutÃ© La Banque Postale Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) a reconnu Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) sur la photo T19
-
Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) a reconnu Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) sur la photo TS7
-
Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) a reconnu Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) sur la photo 2° 14 (1992-1993)
-
Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) a reconnu Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) sur la photo 1°S8
-
Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) a reconnu Sonia GONZALVES (TOURNON) sur la photo TS5