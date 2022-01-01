Sonia SONIA ARNOULT (ARNOULT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ROBESPIERRE- Bobigny
je me suis trompÃ©e sur la photo c'est pas cm2 mais ce21971 - 1979
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Bobigny 1978 - 1979
-
Ecole Paul Langevin - Henri Wallon- Romainville 1979 - 1981
-
Lycée Professionnel D'alembert- Aubervilliers
3 ans de cap comptabilitÃ©1983 - 1987
-
Lycee D'alembert- Aubervilliers 1983 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sonia SONIA ARNOULT (ARNOULT)
-
Vit Ã :
CHATILLON SUR SEINE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
14 nov. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a tous
tous ceux qui on fréquentés l'ecole robespierre a bobigny
et le lycée d'alembert a aubervilliers faite moi signe cherche photos de Robespierre de 72 à 79
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
AlgÃ©rie - Espagne - France - Guyana - - Royaume-Uni
-
Sonia SONIA ARNOULT (ARNOULT) a reconnu Sonia ARNOULT (GOINOT) sur la photo 1ère année de comptabilité
-
Sonia SONIA ARNOULT (ARNOULT) a reconnu Corinne CAPLETTE (JANNET) sur la photo CE2