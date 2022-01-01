Sophie BOURGEAY (BERGERON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES DAHLIAS- Lyon 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Les Eglantines 69009- Lyon 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée La Martinière Duchère- Lyon 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée La Martinière Terreaux- Lyon 1987 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie BOURGEAY (BERGERON)
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Née le :
9 févr. 1970 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sophie BOURGEAY (BERGERON) a ajouté Lycée La Martinière Terreaux à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie BOURGEAY (BERGERON) a ajouté ECOLE LES DAHLIAS à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie BOURGEAY (BERGERON) a ajouté Lycée La Martinière Duchère à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie BOURGEAY (BERGERON) a ajouté Collège Les Eglantines 69009 à son parcours scolaire