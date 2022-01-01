Sophie BRUN (CARON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHARLES PEGUY- Le kremlin bicetre 1986 - 1991
-
Collège Albert Cron- Le kremlin bicetre 1991 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie BRUN (CARON)
-
Vit à :
L HAY LES ROSES, France
-
Née le :
10 oct. 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sophie BRUN (CARON) a ajouté Collège Albert Cron à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie BRUN (CARON) a ajouté ECOLE CHARLES PEGUY à son parcours scolaire