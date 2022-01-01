Sophie CADIOU (SOPHIE CADIOU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Léon Gambetta- Massy 1970 - 1976
-
Collège Denis Diderot- Massy 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Du Parc De Vilgénis- Massy 1980 - 1983
-
LYCEE EMMANUEL MOUNIE A CHATENAY MALABRY- Chatenay malabry 1983 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Air France Klm- 1986 - 2023
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie CADIOU (SOPHIE CADIOU)
-
Vit à :
LONGJUMEAU, France
-
Née le :
3 janv. 1965 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sophie CADIOU (SOPHIE CADIOU) a ajouté Air France Klm à son parcours professionnel
-
Sophie CADIOU (SOPHIE CADIOU) a ajouté LYCEE EMMANUEL MOUNIE A CHATENAY MALABRY à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie CADIOU (SOPHIE CADIOU) a ajouté Lycée Du Parc De Vilgénis à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie CADIOU (SOPHIE CADIOU) a ajouté Collège Denis Diderot à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie CADIOU (SOPHIE CADIOU) a ajouté Ecole Léon Gambetta à son parcours scolaire