Sophie COSTA (LOUINCE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SONIA DELAUNAY- Dieppe 1985 - 1993
-
Collège Georges Braque- Dieppe 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Jehan Ango- Dieppe 1997 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie COSTA (LOUINCE)
-
Vit à :
DIEPPE, France
-
Née le :
11 déc. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sophie COSTA (LOUINCE) a ajouté Lycée Jehan Ango à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie COSTA (LOUINCE) a ajouté Collège Georges Braque à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie COSTA (LOUINCE) a ajouté ECOLE SONIA DELAUNAY à son parcours scolaire