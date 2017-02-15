Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de ToulouseLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã  Balma

Sophie DUBOIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sophie DUBOIS

  • Vit Ã  :

    BALMA, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1972 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Infirmiere en psychiatrie

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :