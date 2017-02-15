RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de ToulouseLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Balma
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole De L'ancyse- Bagnols sur ceze 1978 - 1984
Collège Gérard Philipe- Bagnols sur ceze 1985 - 1988
Lycée Mermoz- Montpellier 1988 - 1991
Lycée Jolimont Bts Analyses Bio- Toulouse 1990 - 1993
Institut Formation Soins Infirmiers Institut National Marcel Rivière- La verriere 1995 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie DUBOIS
Vit Ã :
BALMA, France
NÃ©e en :
1972 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmiere en psychiatrie
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Sophie DUBOIS
Bonjour Hélène,
Laisse moi ton adresse pour que je puisse te répondre !
Depuis le temps que je tente de te retrouver...
Bise
Sophie DUBOIS a reconnu Nathalie DUBOIS (ANTOINE) sur la photo 5°5
Sophie DUBOIS a reconnu Antoine DUBOIS sur la photo 5°5