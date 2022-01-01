Sophie GUÉGAN - THORAVAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Ecole (Pont Melvez)- Pont melvez 1987 - 1996
Collège Jules Ferry- Bourbriac 1996 - 2000
LE RESTMEUR- Pabu 2000 - 2004
Lycée Rural Du Restmeur- Pabu 2000 - 2004
Institut Formation En Soins Infirmiers Ch La Beauchée- Saint brieuc 2005 - 2008
CH SAINT BRIEUC - Infirmière (Autre)- Saint brieuc 2007 - 2008
CH YVES LE FOLL- Saint brieuc 2008 - 2008
Prénom Nom :Sophie GUÉGAN - THORAVAL
Vit à :
LANTIC, France
Née le :
26 juin 1985 (37 ans)
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1